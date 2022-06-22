Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,906 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Gartner worth $57,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gartner by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Shares of IT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average of $285.84. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

