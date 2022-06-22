Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 231 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $49,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.35. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,987. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

