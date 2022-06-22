Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,736 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Markel worth $35,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $10.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,274.62. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,371.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

