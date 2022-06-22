Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 68,319 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 68,319 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of NetApp worth $55,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $382,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NetApp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 110.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,776,134. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 4,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,926. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

