Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 74,413 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,413 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.50% of US Foods worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

