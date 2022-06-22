Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,252 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $49,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. 14,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

