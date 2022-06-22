Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $34.73 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,733,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Hologic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hologic by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hologic by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 4,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

