Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 332,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,666,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.47% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.21.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

