Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,610 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $55,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

