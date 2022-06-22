Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $48,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

NXST traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,051. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,533 shares of company stock worth $3,709,009. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

