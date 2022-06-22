Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. 110,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

