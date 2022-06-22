Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.8% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $12,852,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,473. The firm has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

