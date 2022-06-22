Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $18.99 on Wednesday, hitting $2,051.11. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,168. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,411.40 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,040.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,001.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

