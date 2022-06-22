Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core & Main (CNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):

6/17/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00.

CNM opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Core & Main Inc alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.