Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core & Main (CNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):
- 6/17/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – Core & Main had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00.
CNM opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
