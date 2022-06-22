Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ciena (CIEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) in the last few weeks:

6/14/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $92.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $82.00.

6/3/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Ciena was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/3/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $60.00.

5/25/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Ciena Co alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,412 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.