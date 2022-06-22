Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) in the last few weeks:
- 6/15/2022 – Bombardier had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$36.00.
- 6/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00.
- 6/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00.
- 6/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Bombardier stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 1,451,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Bombardier Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bombardier (BDRBF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.