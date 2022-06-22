Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) in the last few weeks:

6/15/2022 – Bombardier had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$36.00.

6/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.65 to C$65.00.

6/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00.

6/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.35 to C$55.00.

5/18/2022 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Bombardier was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Bombardier stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 1,451,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Bombardier Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

