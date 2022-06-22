Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 193,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,790,472. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

