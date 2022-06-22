Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

