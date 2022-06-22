Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.