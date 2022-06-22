Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.