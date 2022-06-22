Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

