WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.31. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $93.80 and a 52-week high of $144.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

