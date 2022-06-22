Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Shares Up 3.3%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.57. 217,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 285,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $237.88 million, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

