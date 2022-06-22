Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

