Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Down 20%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) dropped 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 981,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,040,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

