Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

