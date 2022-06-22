Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTHVF)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.