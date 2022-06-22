Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

WLK stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $1,002,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,339. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

