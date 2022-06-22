WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.88

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 2554184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

