Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTSHF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westshore Terminals Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

