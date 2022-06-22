Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

