Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

