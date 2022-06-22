Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
