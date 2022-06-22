Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

