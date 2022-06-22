Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 33,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 207,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 24,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $42,717.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,059.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 34,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 712,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,009.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 99,602 shares of company stock valued at $162,222 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.