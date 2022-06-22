Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 33,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 207,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.