Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.65. 17,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.
WBEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Winc in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 18.46 million during the quarter.
Winc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV)
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winc (WBEV)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.