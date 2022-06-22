Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.65. 17,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

WBEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Winc in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 18.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Winc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

