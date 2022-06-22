Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Trading 10.3% Higher

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 209,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

