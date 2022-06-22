WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 2.1% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $27.68. 937,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 642,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

