WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 1.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 470,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 940,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

