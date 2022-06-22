WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.83

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

