WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.88

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 4092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

