WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.57. 37,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 55,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,401,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

