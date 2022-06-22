Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.56 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14), with a volume of 925,208 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a current ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.08.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia.

