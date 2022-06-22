Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.56 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14), with a volume of 925,208 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £19.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a current ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.08.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
