Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $200.50

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 202.32 ($2.48), with a volume of 97298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($137,800.10).

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

