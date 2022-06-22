Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.07) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.87) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,450 ($66.76) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,584.62 ($43.91).

WIZZ opened at GBX 1,971.50 ($24.15) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,871.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,455.94.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

