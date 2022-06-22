Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $135.07

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.07 and last traded at $136.85, with a volume of 13246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

