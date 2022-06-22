WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.51) to GBX 1,230 ($15.07) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,210 ($14.82) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.68) to GBX 1,330 ($16.29) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. WPP has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WPP by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

