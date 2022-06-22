Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.89

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 7546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after buying an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
