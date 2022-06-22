Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

