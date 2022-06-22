Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.07

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 2090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

