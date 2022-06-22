Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE XIN opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

