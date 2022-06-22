Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.93. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 161,278 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth $536,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

