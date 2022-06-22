Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.93. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 161,278 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.